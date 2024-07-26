Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $113.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.57.
LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Lantheus
Insider Activity at Lantheus
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Lantheus by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.
Lantheus Stock Performance
Shares of LNTH stock opened at $112.95 on Tuesday. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.89.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lantheus
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lantheus
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.