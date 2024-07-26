Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $113.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.57.

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lantheus

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

In related news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Lantheus news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,769,262. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Lantheus by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $112.95 on Tuesday. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.