Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the casino operator on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.

Las Vegas Sands has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.3% annually over the last three years. Las Vegas Sands has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

