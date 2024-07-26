Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $54.18 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.98.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $900,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.