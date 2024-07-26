Lazard, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Lazard has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Lazard has a payout ratio of 49.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lazard to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

LAZ opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. Lazard has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $1,853,040.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,936,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,836,857.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,000 shares of company stock worth $17,683,738 in the last ninety days. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

