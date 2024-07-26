LBG Media (LON:LBG) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) rose 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.42). Approximately 76,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 109,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.32).

Get LBG Media alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of LBG Media from GBX 120 ($1.55) to GBX 140 ($1.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LBG Media

LBG Media Stock Up 0.4 %

LBG Media Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of £249.85 million, a PE ratio of 11,940.00 and a beta of 0.61.

(Get Free Report)

LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.