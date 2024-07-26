Leon Coetzer Acquires 625,000 Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) Stock

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) insider Leon Coetzer purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($48,499.74).

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Up 1.6 %

JLP opened at GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £193.70 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94. Jubilee Metals Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 8.90 ($0.12).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JLP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9 ($0.12) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Further Reading

