Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stake Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 55,672 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 96.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,999 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,739,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,934 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 14.1% in the first quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 37,240 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $80,695.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,818.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $80,695.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,818.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $265,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,794.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,048 shares of company stock worth $14,380,111 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

