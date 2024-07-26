Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) PT Raised to $27.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LTH. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.57 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,913.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,736,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,038,000 after buying an additional 48,885 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Life Time Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,934,000 after acquiring an additional 558,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

