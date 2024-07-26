LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 261.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,413 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 128,701 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LifeMD by 251.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in LifeMD by 182.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Research analysts forecast that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

