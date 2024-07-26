LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in LifeVantage by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

LFVN stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. LifeVantage Co. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54.

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $48.25 million during the quarter.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

