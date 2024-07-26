Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Light & Wonder from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.75.

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $102.06 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.01 million. Analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,523,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 128.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,472,000 after buying an additional 511,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,601,000 after buying an additional 438,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 102.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,320,000 after buying an additional 388,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the first quarter worth approximately $13,578,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

