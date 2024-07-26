Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on L. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$166.57.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$168.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$110.52 and a 52 week high of C$171.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$160.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$150.02.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.02. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of C$13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.29 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.12, for a total transaction of C$2,058,249.73. In related news, Senior Officer Melanie Singh sold 1,464 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.09, for a total transaction of C$227,046.05. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 13,100 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.12, for a total value of C$2,058,249.73. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,929 shares of company stock worth $13,160,644. 53.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.513 dividend. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

