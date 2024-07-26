Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Up 1.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $518.00 to $560.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lockheed Martin traded as high as $526.69 and last traded at $522.15. 597,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,075,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $515.20.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $487.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.45.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $468.42 and its 200-day moving average is $453.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

