Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down to $3.48

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.34. Lucid Group shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 6,718,583 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Lucid Group Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

