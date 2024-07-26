MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $592,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day moving average of $97.55. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $118.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,427 shares of company stock valued at $55,391,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTSI

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

