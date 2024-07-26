Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Holdings Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,127,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Macy’s worth $682,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,529,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,371,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,996,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 332,465 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,932,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,190,000 after buying an additional 253,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on M shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Macy’s stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.67 and a beta of 2.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,300.00%.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

