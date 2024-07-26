MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

MAG opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 23.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 455,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,440 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after buying an additional 596,283 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,517,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after buying an additional 153,274 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in MAG Silver by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

