Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $246.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $182.97 and a 1 year high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.36% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 549,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,277,000 after buying an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at $77,433,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after buying an additional 193,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,967,000 after buying an additional 125,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

