ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 25.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 317.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

