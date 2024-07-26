Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

