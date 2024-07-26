Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 2.9 %

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $44.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $64,757.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,933.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $64,757.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,933.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $529,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,818.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,835 shares of company stock worth $626,487 in the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,806,000 after buying an additional 37,821 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,706,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,785,000 after purchasing an additional 236,324 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,043,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 10.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 658,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after acquiring an additional 62,946 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 612,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after acquiring an additional 73,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

