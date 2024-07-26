Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Insider Ken Lever Acquires 280,000 Shares of Stock

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARSGet Free Report) insider Ken Lever acquired 280,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £106,400 ($137,609.93).

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 38.85 ($0.50) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.54. The stock has a market cap of £246.11 million, a PE ratio of -1,295.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49. Marston’s PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 25.55 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 39.80 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

