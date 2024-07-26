Mary Basterfield Sells 36,295 Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Stock

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) insider Mary Basterfield sold 36,295 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total value of £19,236.35 ($24,878.88).

Shares of SFOR opened at GBX 52.95 ($0.68) on Friday. S4 Capital plc has a 1 year low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 113 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £316.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,295.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.35.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

