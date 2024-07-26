Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Matador Resources stock opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.29. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 92,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 21,924 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 310,920.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

