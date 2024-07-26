MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.29, but opened at $16.02. MaxLinear shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 883,623 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. The business’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 265,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 97,447 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,586,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,406,000 after purchasing an additional 903,235 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 120,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 69.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 105,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.84.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

