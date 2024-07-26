MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $63.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.72. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MediciNova

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in MediciNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNOV Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

