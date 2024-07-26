Michael Hsing Sells 9,614 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $7,994,810.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,122 shares in the company, valued at $721,912,892.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, July 1st, Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total transaction of $2,149,811.04.

On Monday, June 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total transaction of $5,848,640.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Michael Hsing sold 2,824 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $1,948,560.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $789.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $802.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $717.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $891.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

