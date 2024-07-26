MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Shares Gap Down to $75.29

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.29, but opened at $70.84. MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 8,713 shares.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

