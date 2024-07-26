Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%.
Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79.
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
