Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIGO. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $26.80 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.