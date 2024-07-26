Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.23

Shares of Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.23 and traded as low as $39.30. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares trading hands.
Mitsubishi Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23.
About Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.
