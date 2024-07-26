Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 131,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 149,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

