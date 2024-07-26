Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 169.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 66.1% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 447,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 178,145 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Chemours by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Chemours by 2.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Chemours by 2,381.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

