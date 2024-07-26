Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 10,234 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $3,671,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $1,591,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $2,010,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 136,441 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTN. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.10 million, a P/E ratio of -52.29, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

