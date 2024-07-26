Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 1,626 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,423 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,820 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,661 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,614 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.93 million. Analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

