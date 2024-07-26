Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 26,200 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,758,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,183,000 after acquiring an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,786,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,602,000 after buying an additional 265,611 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after buying an additional 307,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 243.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 686,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 486,567 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 670,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.0872 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -12.59%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

