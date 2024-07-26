Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 3,336 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 103,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 80,844 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 42.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $71,032.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,945 shares of company stock worth $342,937. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.12. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

