Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 3,970 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,845,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 488,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,169 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 550,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 209,181 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 989,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,799,000 after purchasing an additional 204,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $74.82.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $644,553.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Millegan purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.