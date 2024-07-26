Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 5,223 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 68,390.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

