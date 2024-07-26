Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 746 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 533,019 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $27,072,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,406,000 after purchasing an additional 153,946 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,404,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,992,000 after purchasing an additional 107,888 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,768.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 2.4 %

CRUS stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $142.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.44.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRUS. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

