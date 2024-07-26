Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,703 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 571.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 20,555.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $7.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

