Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Macerich were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Macerich Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 140,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,330. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug J. Healey acquired 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 78,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,002.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 163,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,681 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

