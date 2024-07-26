Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $52,777.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,635.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $58,063. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Stock Performance

NYSE:DLX opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.66.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.45 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

