Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1,252.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

