Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of BHC stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.