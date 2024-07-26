Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 237.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 44,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $5.67 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

