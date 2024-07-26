Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $706,000 Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after buying an additional 2,038,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MUR stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.