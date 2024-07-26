Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

