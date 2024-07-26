Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $959,000 Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $24,389,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,862,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 153,109 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after buying an additional 146,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE TPH opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

