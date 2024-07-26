Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $987,000 Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $52.93.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BFH

About Bread Financial

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.