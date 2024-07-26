Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $483,000 in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth $10,570,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth $773,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 33.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.01 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNW. Susquehanna lowered Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

